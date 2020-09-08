Amber Heard seeking $100M, accusing Johnny Depp of running campaign against her

Amber Heard just filed a counter lawsuit against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

According to reports, Amber Heard branded the lawsuit that Depp filed against her in the United States as another form of abuse and harassment.

Amber Heard has strong allegations against Johnny Depp

The Aquaman star also accused Depp of rampant physical violence. And Heard also claimed that the Pirates of the Caribbean star is running a smear campaign against her.

As such, Heard is seeking $100 million in damages from Depp.

“Not content to let the jury decide this lawsuit, Mr. Depp and/or his agents acting on his behalf have orchestrated a false and defamatory smear campaign. [He created] ‘dozens if not hundreds’ [of bots and] ‘social media accounts created specifically for the purpose of targeting her. These accounts are designed to damage Ms. Heard and her livelihood without being directly traceable to Mr. Depp,” the countersuit read.

Is Johnny Depp ruining Amber Heard’s life and career?

The filing also mentioned that the false and defamatory allegations against the actress are an attempt at ruining her life and career.

They also reiterated that Heard is a victim of domestic abuse and violence in the hands of Depp. However, the actor and his team have already denied the abuse claims.

Johnny Depp requests defamation trial to be delayed

By the looks of it, the Amber Heard and Depp saga won’t end anytime soon. After the actress’s filing, Heard also opposed Depp’s request to delay the defamation trial that’s scheduled for January 2021.

Depp requested the court to postpone the trial so that he could film Fantastic Beasts 3 in London. But Heard’s team immediately released a statement saying that Depp should’ve asked his employer to work out a schedule so that he could still film while attending his court dates.

The Edward Scissorhands wants the defamation trial to commence sometime between March and June to accommodate his filming schedule. According to Daily Mail, Warner Bros. confirmed that the filming for the fantasy sequel would take place from October to February 2021.

Aquaman star pens op-ed piece

Depp was the one that filed a defamation case against Heard after she published an op-ed piece for The Washington Post years ago. Heard said that she’s a victim of domestic abuse in the piece. However, she didn’t mention Depp’s name anywhere in the article.

And just weeks earlier, Depp and Amber Heard saw each other in court after they took the stand in the actor’s lawsuit against The Sun’s publisher NGN and its editor, Dan Wootton.