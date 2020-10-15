Model with the ‘biggest cheeks in the world’ says they’re still too small

An Instagram model claims to have the “biggest cheeks in the world”.

Anastasia Pokreshchuk has spent more than £1,500 getting fillers to enhance her cheekbones.

They’re now so sharp they jut out of her face – but the 39-year-old still isn’t happy with their size.

She said: “You may think that they are too big but I think that they’re a little bit small, I need to refresh them again soon.”

Anastasia, from Kiev, Ukraine, had her first cheek injections done when she was 26.

Four years on, she’s lost count of how many times she’s had filler done.

She said: “After I had the injections and saw the changes in my cheeks, I fell in love with them.

“I love them, I want them to look like this and I’m very happy.

“I regularly inject other parts of my face myself.

“I understand that they look weird for other people but I don’t mind.”

As well as getting her cheeks inflated, Anastasia has had Botox in her forehead.

She’s also injected filler into her lips and the corners of her mouth.

And to achieve that chiselled look, she decided to reshape her jaw and chin too.

Anastasia’s facial modifications have helped her to attract thousands of followers on Instagram.

She boasts more than 220,000 followers on the platform – and many of them gush over her appearance when she posts selfies too.

Even though the model has a legion of admirers, she’s still not content with her appearance.

Previously, Anastasia revealed she may get plastic surgery in the future to complete her look.

She hopes to achieve a curvier figure by going under the knife.

The influencer added: “I want to get a boob job because nature didn’t give me any breasts at all.”