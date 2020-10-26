Kylie Jenner looks unrecognizable in animal print ensemble as she shares new snap

Kylie Jenner turned into an animal as she shared a stunning photo in a chic leopard swimsuit, flaunting her trim tummy in a crop top.

The makeup mogul looks unrecognizable in the animal print ensemble as she sprawled out in the new photo she shared on her Instagram.

The 23-year-old reality star’s giving all the looks of a leopard as she’s seen sprawling out in an animal print bodysuit, showing off her killer curves on display to promote her latest line ahead of launch.

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star flaunted some leg in her outfit which featured a halter neckline and rugged detailing along her torso.

The reality star styled her hair in loose curls and rocked a matching cowboy hat on her head.

In another post, Kylie showed off her impressive figure sporting a white tank top and grey sweatpants while on her jet. It seem to be a fun day as Kylie displayed her two-year-old daughter dipping her toes in their pool.