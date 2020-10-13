Kim Kardashian bursts out of tiny swimsuit as she puts marriage woes behind her

Kim Kardashian put her marriage difficulties behind her as she headed towards her 40th birthday in the only way she knows how – by bursting out of a bikini.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star struggled to keep her ample assets under control as she wore a tiny bikini to help promote a new makeup collection that is being released to celebrate her milestone birthday.

Sharing the image on Twitter, Kim can be seen jumping out of a huge fake cake in an advert for KKW Beauty’s new The Opalescent Collection, which is launching on October 21, at 10.46am, which is the exact time that Kim was born.

View this post on Instagram

@anothermagazine @michelelamy_ 📸 Kanye

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim wrote about what fans could expect from her new set with KKW Beauty, writing: “Each product is housed in opalescent packaging to celebrate my birthstone, the opal.”

She continued: “Featuring a 10-Pan Pressed Powder Palette, a new Opalescent Gloss, newly formulated Semi-Matte Liquid Lipsticks, and Lip Liners.”

While many fans of the reality star might be looking forward to the release of this new collection, which Kim claims is “suitable for everyday wear and glam nights out,” it was her enviable body which was generating comments on her post.

On fan gushed in response: “wowwwww!! love it kim !!!!!!!”

Another prayed: “Can I look this good at 40?”

The joyful pics follows Kim sharing what went on behind the scenes during her make-or-break holiday with Kanye West.

View this post on Instagram

In celebration of my 40th birthday, I am so excited to announce @kkwbeauty's The Opalescent Collection, Launching at 10:46am on October 21st, the exact time and date I was born. Each product is housed in opalescent packaging to celebrate my birthstone, the opal. Featuring a 10-Pan Pressed Powder Palette, a new Opalescent Gloss, newly formulated Semi-Matte Liquid Lipsticks, and Lip Liners. This collection is a combination of neutrals and pops of color suitable for everyday wear and glam nights out. I can't wait for you guys to see how amazing these new products are! Shop the #Opalescent Collection on Wednesday, 10.21 at 10:46AM PT exclusively online at KKWBEAUTY.COM Go to my stories to see the full collection Outfit by @laquan_smith Hair by @chrisappleton1 Makeup by @makeupbyariel

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

It gave fans a first look at the couple’s carefree holiday as they made a rare retreat from the spotlight amid Kanye’s struggle with bipolar.

Their six-year marriage was rocked after Kanye’s outburst made public a private conversation he had about abortion when Kim fell pregnant with their first child.

They whisked their four children North, seven, Chicago, two, Saint, five, and Psalm, one, away to go “glamping” in Colorado in August.

It is still to be seen whether this time together rekindled their passion or whether they are still on a path towards a irreparable conclusion.

View this post on Instagram

🐉

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

Mother Teresa

Alex R.

Beyonce Knowles – Most Beautiful Woman of the world

Alex R.

41, Californian Party Girl Married 25, Farmer Husband

Alex Jane
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign