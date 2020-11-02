Ellen DeGeneres called ‘supervillain’ after Halloween outfit fail

This year certainly isn’t proving to be the smoothest or the kindest for Ellen DeGeneres who has been embroiled in controversy since quite some time now.

The talk show host shared a clip on Twitter of her donning a superhero costume in an attempt to honour the first responders and healthcare workers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“My costume this year is inspired by the real superheroes of 2020,” she wrote alongside the video of her wearing a nurse outfit with a cape and a ‘superman’ emblem in the middle.

However, the move did not sit well with social media users who pointed their guns at the talk show host and called her a “supervillain” instead of a “superhero.”

One user asked: “Who are the real superheroes? People who treat their staff well?”

My costume this year is inspired by the real superheroes of 2020. pic.twitter.com/76iem5fugB — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 30, 2020

a wolf in sheep's clothing. — news guy (@newsguyca10) October 30, 2020

Who are the real superheroes? People who treat their staff well? — __ (@betweenaisles) October 30, 2020

People who treat their employees with basic dignity? Costume is so good you almost had me fooled. — Juston (@ChlorineCrayon) October 30, 2020

My fiancée and I are doing a tandem costume where I’m a lowly staffer and she’s Ellen and she hurls insults at me all Halloween — nyc is dead, don't come here losers (@imnotcardib) October 29, 2020