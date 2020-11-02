Ellen DeGeneres called ‘supervillain’ after Halloween outfit fail

This year certainly isn’t proving to be the smoothest or the kindest for Ellen DeGeneres who has been embroiled in controversy since quite some time now.

The talk show host shared a clip on Twitter of her donning a superhero costume in an attempt to honour the first responders and healthcare workers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“My costume this year is inspired by the real superheroes of 2020,” she wrote alongside the video of her wearing a nurse outfit with a cape and a ‘superman’ emblem in the middle.

However, the move did not sit well with social media users who pointed their guns at the talk show host and called her a “supervillain” instead of a “superhero.”

One user asked: “Who are the real superheroes? People who treat their staff well?”

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

Kim Kardashian faces backlash over ‘tone deaf’ holiday tweets as she jets off for 40th

Alex Jane

Who Is Your Favorite Empowering Woman of 2015?

Alex Jane

Jk Rowling – The Great Writer of Harry Potter

Alex R.
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign