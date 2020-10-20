Ashley Graham Bares It All In A Mirror Selfie Calling Herself A ‘Nakie Big Girl’

Supermodel Ashley Graham is baring it all for a selfie. She recently took to Instagram to share a sultry mirror selfie, which showed her body on full display. Graham, who recently gave birth to her first child with husband Justin Ervin, has been open about body positivity.

In the picture shared by her on the photosharing site, Graham can be seen crossing her arms over her chest to provide herself with a little coverage. Apart from covering her bosom, she went nude as she showed off her body. Sharing the picture, she captioned it, “nakie big girl” followed by a waving emoji.

After she shared the picture, several of her fans reacted to her post with lots of love and positivity. One user even wrote a sweet message, “You’re so inspirational, I can’t even begin to explain it. As a girl who struggles to embrace her body, seeing women like you stand up and embrace your own beauty makes me feel a bit better about myself and my own body. Thank you.”

However, one fan showed her love and asked the model wouldn’t label herself as a “big girl.” He wrote, “I hate that this is seen as ‘big girl’ I see nothing but a beautiful, naturally curvy woman in all her glory….. super sexy and womanly ❤️.” To which, Ashley Graham advised her fans to accept the term and to view it positively.

She wrote, “I hear what you’re saying. But if you look at ‘big’ as a positive or love then you can see it like I do. I love my big strong beautiful body.”

Ashley Graham has been vocal about body positivity for quite a while. She recently while promoting her collaboration with Swimsuits For All, explained that she refrains from editing her photos and she’s only going to focus on embracing her natural self.

The actress during an interview with PEOPLE Magazine back in July had said, “There’s always a question of what do you want us to retouch, and what do you want us to take out? And I said, ‘Nothing’,” except from a clamp holding up the DIY backdrop. I want everybody to know genuinely… I want people to see who I am because everybody has a story.”