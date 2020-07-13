Prince William’s secret list of potential girlfriends REVEALED

Years before William crossed paths with Kate, Victoria Aitken was said to be one of a number of potential matches for the future king in a secret list drawn up by his family.

But the politician’s daughter turned fixture on the London party scene, lives a very different life these days.

According to her Instagram account, Victoria, who attended the Cartier Polo at Windsor in 1999 with Prince William, is a singer-songwriter.

Royals biographer Robert Jobson reveals that Buckingham Palace courtiers kept a secret list of possible girlfriends for William in the late ’90s and early 2000s.

“While he may’ve looked forward to sowing a few wild oats, the Queen and Prince Philip and courtiers at the palace had long since kept files on the right kind of girls that might one day make a suitable bride for the future king,” he claimed in his book, William’s Princess.

Victoria was one potential match but her relationship with William didn’t develop, perhaps because in 1999 her family was engulfed in scandal when her father Jonathan – now an ordained minister who appears on her Instagram – was imprisoned for perjury.

“What happened to my father changed me forever, for the better,” Victoria told another publication.

“We were rich and ended up with nothing.”

In fact, one of her songs features the lyrics: “Living off daddy’s plastic was so fantastic, just got a J.O.B. whata misery, I just wanna break free.”

As fate would have it, Prince William fell in love with Kate Middleton before tying the knot in 2011 and have shared an unbreakable bond ever since.

“I genuinely think the strength in their marriage is in its longevity,” royal commentator Angela Mollard previously revealed on New Idea’s podcast Royals.

“I think the fact they have known each other for so long, they were in their early 20s when they first got together, and they have this very close relationship born of the fact that they are two people in an incredibly unique position.”