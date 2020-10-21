Prince William was displeased after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lied about Archie’s birth

Prince William was not too happy after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lied to the public about the birth of their son, Archie.

According to a new bombshell book Battle of Brothers, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex  released a statement that Meghan is in labour – even though Archie was already born. 

“On the morning of 6 May [2019], Meghan was duly delivered of her delayed but healthy son, weighing in at 7lbs 3oz,” British historian Robert Lacey wrote in the book.

“Baby Archie had arrived with the dawn at 5:26 AM, allowing grandmother Doria [Ragland] and the happy couple to return to Windsor with their precious cargo undetected,” Lacey added. 

However, 8 hours after the Duchess gave birth, the palace released a statement saying she was in labour.

“Their stratagem was bolstered by Buckingham Palace’s putting out a strangely misleading statement at 2 PM that day saying that the Duchess of Sussex was just going into labour — when she had, in fact, been delivered of her new son eight hours earlier,” the author added. 

All of this did not sit well with Prince William as “did not think too highly of Harry and Meghan’s ‘prima donna’ manoeuvres to conceal the birth of their son.”

