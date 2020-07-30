Prince William, Kate Middleton Slammed For ‘Outrageous’ Reason!

The core members of the royal family have always been under a massive spotlight, so it’s no surprise when even the most poular royals like Prince William and Kate Middleton get criticized from time to time.

The British monarchy has been serving the U.K. for centuries now. However, not everyone supports the British royal family, so much so that some people lambast its members until they can change the form of government.

Speaking with Express U.K., Republic’s chief executive officer Graham Smith once again tried to find fault in the monarchy and chose Prince William and Kate as his new targets.

Republic is a political organization aiming to abolish the British monarchy and change the government to a democratic republic. The campaigning pressure group opposes Queen Elizabeth II and the whole monarchy, as they believe that the royal family is only “abusing their power.”

In relation to one of their main issues, Smith shared his disapproval over Prince William and Kate’s way of spending the U.K.’s budget.

“The monarchy in general costs a lot more than the royal household admits to. It is about £345million from the taxpayer every year, it needs to be stripped right back,” Smith ranted. “We do not owe Prince William and Kate an income, we do not owe them a role, we don’t owe them anything.”

He suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should “go off” and earn their own income by doing their own thing instead.

Smith also pointed out the royal couple’s outrageous spending and slammed them for doing that.

According to Republic’s CEO, multiple reports unrolled how Prince William and Kate splashed out $17,000 on a 950-foot hedge in pursuit of blocking the public from looking into their property.

“It is typical of the royals to spend this type of money because all they think about is their own lifestyles,” he burst out. “They have a deep-seated sense of entitlement.”

With regards to the controversial hedge, a Palace spokesperson contacted Daily Mail and said: “As part of the broader management of the Estate, the physical surroundings of Royal Residences are under constant review. From time to time, adjustments are made to the landscaping and gardens, including hedging.”

Despite the explanation, Smith remained firm and said that the Cambridges should know that they truly have a privileged lifestyle.

In addition to that, the royal critic pointed out the Cambridges’ expenses on private planes and helicopters to travel around the country when they could just easily ride on a car or train.

Aside from Prince William and Kate, Smith also took notice of Queen Elizabeth II’s income as the head of the state.

Per Smith, Her Majesty should receive her salary annually like the Prime Minister. That way, the costs would be lessened by at least $394 million. A small office for the head of the state, he believes, would also be beneficial in controlling the country’s financials.

Before slamming the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Smith criticized Prince Harry and Meghan for continuously using U.K. taxpayers’ money despite being non-working royals now.