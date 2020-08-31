Prince William, Prince Harry may end rift, renew bond after this

Prince William and Prince Harry recently reunited to announce the installation of Princess Diana’s statue. As they might also attend its unveiling next year, would it end their rift and renew their bond?

Reportedly, Prince William and Prince Harry had a rift after the Sussexes stepped down as senior royals earlier this year.

The royal brothers’ possible get together

Prince William and Prince Harry seemed to set their misunderstanding aside as they worked with the courtiers to commission their mom’s statue. Now, would it be the reason for their much-awaited get together?

“The sculpture remains close to both brothers’ hearts,” a royal source said, via The Sun. “Despite what had gone on over the past year, the princes are still very keen on making sure the sculpture happens in time for what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday.”

There was an immense hope that this project would pave the way for their “much-needed reconciliation.”

Allegedly, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Archie wanted to attend the unveiling, but things might change this time next year.

Rumors had it Prince William and Prince Harry barely talked to each other. Their respective wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan, also, allegedly, cut communication after the so-called Megxit.

The doubts over Prince William, Prince Harry’s possible reunion

Prince William and Prince Harry were only 15 and 12 when Princess Diana died in a tragic car crash in 1997.

After almost 14 years, her statue would finally stand.

“The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother’s life and her legacy,” the royal brothers’ joint statement read.

Anyhow, some royal experts still doubted if the statue would bring the brothers closer together.

“There is a lot of time and bridge-building needed to heal this sizeable rift,” Penny Junor said. “They are still brothers, so I would like to think they would want to work together to honor their mother.”

If Princess Diana were only alive today, she would be “very distressed” to see what happened to her sons’ relationship.

Omid Scobie claimed the Princess of Wales would have got his kids together and “made them work through their issues.”

The Finding Freedom author told ET Online Princess Diana was known for being keen on “transparency.” So, she would have defended Prince William, Prince Harry, and the latter’s treatment “within the Royal Family.”

“Diana would’ve stood up for them,” he said. “She would’ve seen the position they were in mirrors some of the challenges that she faced within the institution, too.”

If there’s one thing that everyone had to remember, Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship was far from over.