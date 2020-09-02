Would William & Harry Be Feuding If Princess Diana Were Still Alive?

On August 31, 1997, Princess Diana lost her life after a deadly paparazzi chase that culminated in a Paris tunnel.

And as tributes pour in from all over the world, her former bodyguard has come forward to share his thoughts about her sons’ rift.

According to him, Princes William and Harry wouldn’t be at loggerheads if their mother were still alive today.

"My mum taught me a certain set of values which I will always try & uphold despite the role & the job.I will always protect my family & now I have a family to protect,so everything that she went through & what happened to her is incredibly raw"- Prince Harry 2019#PrincessDiana pic.twitter.com/U9O1C6Uztq — Myra (@SussexPrincess) August 31, 2020

Princess Diana Would Not Want Her Boys Fighting

Ken Wharfe, who was Princess Diana’s bodyguard until 1993, said that the late Lady Di wouldn’t be happy seeing her two sons at odds with one another if she were alive today.

She had tremendous influence over them both, and I simply don’t think they would have fallen out like this had Diana been around because she wouldn’t have allowed it to escalate. She’d have quickly instigated a resolution.

Wharfe went on to say that things wouldn’t have gotten so bad between Meghan Markle & the rest of the British royal family if Diana were around, because she wouldn’t have allowed it to reach such a critical point.

As much as we all hate to admit it, Wharfe is correct. The video below explains the truth behind William and Harry’s feud.

William & Harry Need To Get It Together

As much as folks may want to blame everyone — from Meghan Markle to the Queen’s corgis — for things going south with the Windsor boys, William and Harry are adults, and only have themselves to blame for this mess.

Of all people, they know how much Princess Diana not only meant to the world, but to them as members of the British royal family and — most importantly — as her sons.