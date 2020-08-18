Royal Rage: Prince William Furious With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle For Ruining Him

Like any other siblings, Prince William and Prince Harry also have their fair share of arguments, fights, and misunderstanding. But their relationship had a significant fallout when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to quit as senior royals.

A royal expert claims that the royal rift is even heavier right now as the Duke of Cambridge is furious for the damage the Sussexes has brought to the British monarchy.

According to Omid Scobie, author of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell biography, “Finding Freedom,” the brothers have not spoken to each the Sandringham summit where Queen Elizabeth II summoned the senior royals to talk about the sensational “Megxit.”

“They hadn’t seen each other. That’s really going to take some time to heal. I think the distance between the brothers grew wider and wider,” Scobie told Express.

“And that’s partly because of things that take place – and we discuss them in the book,” he added.

Scobie claimed that the brothers had a heated argument over the topic of whether the Sussexes should have royal aides and even yelled: “What the hell” at the Queen.

The 38-year-old future king was particularly furious because he believes that the decision to step down as senior royals dragged the Royal Family’s reputation at its core.

“The statements weren’t discussed internally. That’s really what caused the most amount of hurt to William because he wears two hats,” Scobie explained.

“He’s not just the brother, he’s also (the) future king, and he felt that damaged the reputation of the family,” he added.

Scobie claims that Prince William thinks that “Megxit” put the family’s private business out in public, and their decision should have been discussed privately instead of announcing it on social media.

The royal author said that it is wrong to assume that the brothers are communicating like they use to.

Kate Middleton’s Fault

The royal author party blames Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, for the brothers’ serious fallout. Scobie said that the Duchess of Cambridge’s lack of effort to reach out to Meghan added to the rift.

“I don’t think there was really much attempt to make them stay. The relationship between Meghan and Kate really never progressed that far,” Scobie explained.

“Meghan felt there wasn’t much effort made on Kate’s side to look after her during some of the darker moments, particularly during her pregnancy,” he added.

He believes it was not only Kate who made Meghan’s royal life difficult. During their wedding in May 2018, the 35-year-old Prince had to call his grandmother to complain about how her assistant Angela Kelly is giving the bride trouble on which headpiece to wear.

The new revelation came after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to their sprawling Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California. The couple purchased an 18,671 square-foot estate with a price tag of whopping $14.6 million.