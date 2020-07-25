Where Is Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban’s Adopted Baby?

It’s been close to a year since Gossip Cop looked at whether or not Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were planning to adopt a child. What’s changed in the intervening year? Let’s find out.

The original story came from the National Enquirer, who spoke to to an unnamed source claiming that Urban and Kidman were working with an adoption agency to bring home the “perfect baby boy.” From the sounds of that article, “the paperwork is ready,” so it shouldn’t have taken long.

Adoption is a long process, but apparently the two were pretty far along. Kidman adopted a child during her marriage to Tom Cruise, so adoption wouldn’t be off limits or taboo.

We debunked this story last year because adoption rumors are a tabloid staple, and this magazine had little proof beyond its single anonymous source. Plus, Kidman and Urban haven’t indicated a desire for a third child.

It’s been ten years since they welcomed their second daughter via surrogate, and ten years is a long time to wait between kids, especially with careers as busy as these two have. Since a year has gone by and no adopted son has come home, it’s safe to safe this story was completely bogus.

Since this story ran, both Urban and Kidman have been hard at work. In December, Kidman’s Bombshell was released and fetched her a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination — not too shabby. She continues to be very busy and is attached to projects with HBO, Hulu and Amazon Prime. It seems she picks no side in the streaming wars. Urban, meanwhile, is set to release his eleventh studio album, The Speed of Now Part 1, in September.

This was not the last time this infamous tabloid targeted Kidman. In May, Gossip Cop busted its article about an ankle injury putting the Lion star’s career in jeopardy. Well, if her career is in jeopardy, then nobody told Kidman since her schedule looks very full with all those miniseries still to come.

Not even a month before that story, we busted this tabloid again for claiming that Kidman wanted her kids to go into Hollywood and become big stars. Kidman’s rep went on the record with Gossip Cop to say that “there’s no truth” to Kidman becoming a stage mom.

If her children did want to pursue Hollywood as their mother did, there’s little doubt they’d have great help and support from their successful parents, but we doubt it would look anything like the magazine’s prediction.

The Enquirer was not the only tabloid peddling a phony adopted son story. We busted Woman’s Day a year ago when the Australian magazine alleged that a third adopted son was on the way. Well, it has been a year and no baby has surfaced.