When Millie Bobby Brown Did The Kardashian Signature ‘OKURRR’ & Kendall Jenner Turned A Fan Girl, WATCH

Millie Bobby Brown is a teen sensation. Even amid the lockdown, she’s managed to grab a choc-o-bloc schedule. Her exciting line-up includes Stranger Things 4, Enola Holmes, Godzilla Vs. Kong. Apart from that, a new project, ‘The Girls I’ve Been’ was announced yesterday.

One can only imagine the demand she’s already created for herself in the eyes of filmmakers. But do you know she’s herself a huge Kardashian fan?

It was all revealed by Millie herself during her appearance at The Jimmy Fallon Show in 2017. The actress graced the show for the promotions of Stranger Things 2. It was then when she revealed that she is a huge Kardashian fan.

Millie Bobby Brown even revealed how she’s a fan of the Khloe Kardashian’s famous phrase ‘Okurr.’ The most exciting part kicked in when she made Jimmy Fallon enact it too. Furthermore, she revealed how her mother doesn’t like the show but is secretly a fan too.

When asked about her favourite show, Millie Bobby Brown answered, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians, all the way!”

She continued, “I love them, I LOVE them. I really do. Everybody kind of likes them. My mum, she’s always like ‘I can’t watch it.’ But then, she sits (and she’s staring) I’m obsessed with them.

I follow them on social media, I think they’re really great, so entertaining. They have their own language. Instead of saying ‘I swear’, they say ‘Bible’ (raising hand). And then they’re like ‘okurrr’ (dramatic) It means like okay.”

Moreover, when Kendall Jenner later appeared on the show, she praised Millie Bobby Brown too. “It’s kind of amazing because I saw the show and she was fan girling over us.

I fan girl over her and I’m so obsessed with her. So when she did that whole thing, I was like ‘oh my god, that’s so cool.’ We’re kind of becoming friendly and she’s really sweet. I love her so much.”

Check out Millie Bobby Brown’s classic ‘okurrr’ below: