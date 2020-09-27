Wendy Williams Feels Nicole Poturalski Is Using Brad Pitt For Her Personal Gains

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Nicole Poturalski have been grabbing media attention ever since they were first spotted together in Paris last month. The internet went frenzy when pictures of them vacationing together in the South of France were released a while ago.

While fans of the couple have been sending them well wishes, Wendy Williams gave an ill-fated response to Hollywood’s hottest rumoured romance brewing between Pitt and the German model.

The talk show host claims that the relationship of Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski won’t last more than six months. She also said that the model is only dating Pitt for her personal gains.

During the ‘Hot Topics’ segment on her Wednesday morning show, Wendy Williams said, “I think this will last no longer than 6 months. Brad’s friend says she’s doing it for attention and I say, ‘Gee, ya think?’.”

She added, “I don’t know this girl but this is certainly something that will put her on the front page of something with or without him.”

Furthermore, she also encouraged the model for using the Ad Astra star. Wendy Williams said, “She better use this for as much as she can, and I’m sure at 27, she can. And Brad, keep the c*ndom on… Good luck.”

While the talk show host made the alleged statements on her show, neither Brad nor Nicole have confirmed the dating rumours.

The German model also has been actively engaging with fans on her social media account off-late. She recently shot down a troll over accusations of hating Angelina Jolie.

Nicole Poturalski on September 17, shared two Instagram photos of herself in an orange ensemble, with the caption, “Happy people don’t hate.”

After her post, an Instagram user wrote, “If so, then why [do] you & Brad hate Angelina [Jolie]. Practice what you preach, girl.” Nicole was very quick with her response and shut down the troll. She simply wrote, “Not hating (on) anyone).”