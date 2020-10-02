Spice Girls: Victoria Beckham REVEALS how she actually feels about being called ‘Posh Spice’

For decades, Victoria Beckham has been known as “posh” based on her nickname “Posh Spice” in the Spice Girls.

“I was given the name Posh in 1996 over lunch with Peter Loraine of Top of The Pops magazine and the rest of the Spice Girls,” Victoria posted on her Instagram Story. “I can’t say it would have been my first choice, but ultimately grew into it on my own terms.”

She continued, “I was young and shy, and being Posh helped me find my style and confidence, and my voice.” The message was in promotion of her new line, Posh Lipstick.

“[Posh Lipstick] is deeply personal – lipstick has always given me confidence when I needed it and extra spice when I already had it,” she said. “Each shade is inspired by a specific memory, and whilst the moments may have been my own, the energy and emotion is shared by us all.”

In case you missed it, last month, there was buzz that the popular British girl band would recreate the music video of their beloved song Wannabe to celebrate their 25th Anniversary.

The Sun reported in September that the women are hoping to reshoot the video, which was filmed in the entrance to and on the staircase of the former Midland Grand Hotel in St Pancras, London after Covid-19 forced them to cancel their celebratory tour plans.

However, it’s reportedly “exceedingly unlikely” that fashion designer Victoria Beckham will be involved if the reshoot does go ahead. Wannabe, which hit number one in the music charts in 1996, was the group’s best-selling song.