Vanessa Hudgens Has Set The Internet Abuzz With Her WAP Video; Fans Cannot Keep Calm

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP music video has taken over the internet. From it’s lyrics to the choreography, the video is steaming hot. And now, High School Musical fame actress, Vanessa Hudgens has set the internet abuzz with her take on the dance number.

On Monday, she posted the dance video with DJ pal, GG Magree on Tik Tok. Soon after she began trending on Twitter with fans commenting on her impressive performance.

Shot in Vanessa Hudgens lawn, the Vanessa wore a pale pink blouse and a pair of black athletic shorts. Her curls were styled into a half-up, half-down hairdo.

The video begins with the two girls giving a high kick before falling to the floor like pro. Vanessa shows off how fit she is but shaking her a** in a plank position, before crawling seductively on the ground. The video also features some fantastic ground moves with her bestie. The end is the best where The High School Musical actress does a split and then twerks.

The internet has gone crazy after seeing Vanessa Hudgens’ sensual moves. The video has garnered over 500,000 views on Tik Tok in less than 24 hours.

Check out some of the comments to her video here:

dawg, i can’t stop watching this vanessa hudgens video 😂😂😂 — jake but not from state farm (@jakebakersays) September 1, 2020

Vanessa Hudges is how I know I’m not straight — Zensten (@broadmind_) September 1, 2020

Outside Vanessa Hudgens’ window after telling the GF I’m going on a business trip: pic.twitter.com/pd2jn6tywq — Hot Take Empire (@HotTakeEmpire) September 1, 2020

I woke up this morning to @VanessaHudgens doing the #WAPChallenge and I remembered why I used to love her in those HS Musical days. 😍🤤😛 — Nawm$aiyan (@namasdante) September 1, 2020

Vanessa Hudgens doing the WAP dance was something I didn’t know I needed. — Jasmin 🌺 (@jasmingxrcia) September 1, 2020