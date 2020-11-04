Did Travis Scott Delete Instagram Account Because of Kylie Jenner? The TRUTH

Contrary to speculations, Travis Scott deactivated his Instagram account not because of online trolls. Apparently, it is because of Kylie Jenner and daughter, Stormi.

Over the weekend, fans speculated that the “Butterfly Effect” rapper went off the grid due to the backlash he received after posting his Halloween costume.

In a now-deleted post, the beauty mogul’s ex-partner was dressed as the fictional superhero, Batman.

However, instead of the traditional black costume, the 29-year-old rapper donned a dark brown bodysuit that matched his luxury car.

On the other hand, fans gave a brutal reaction toward the father-of-one’s Halloween costume and even compared him to “The Flea.”

“Travis Scott tryna look like Batman this Halloween, but he built more like the Flea,” one user wrote, while a second critic shared the same thoughts and tweeted: “Travis Scott looking like the flea from mucha lucha in that costume lmaoo.”

Meanwhile, an individual mocked the “Can’t Say” artist in reference to a clip where Scott was walking towards the elevator only to reveal his Batman suit.

“Damn, the Travis Scott Batman thing is so fucked up you could tell he was excited.”

Travis Scott Went Off the Grid for Kylie Jenner and Stormi

Now, it appears that there are other reasons why Scott deleted his account.

According to Page Six, the Houston, Texas-born artist is devoting his time to “focus on his family.”

In addition, the unnamed insider explained that Scott wants his followers “to do the same” and pay less attention to social media.

“Halloween had nothing to do with it. He is focusing on his family and their well-being and wants to influence his fans to do the same instead of being so consumed with social media,” the source revealed.

Moreover, the outlet noted that it is “important” for the “Sicko Mode” rapper to veer away from virtual communities during “such a critical time in the world right now.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott as Co-Parents

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had been co-parenting their 2-year-old daughter since their split in October 2019.

Although it is unclear whether the two have reconciled and gave their love another shot despite being photographed together, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” star and her ex are on amicable terms.

Shortly after their highly publicized breakup, Jenner mentioned that their “main focus right now is Stormi.”

Moreover, earlier this year, People cited that the 23-year-old beauty mogul is “happy” with her and Scott’s status as co-parents.

“Kylie seems happy with the way things are. She still just loves being a mom and focusing on her business,” the source said. “She doesn’t seem upset that she is just co-parenting with Travis.”

Both the rapper and the reality star had been together during their daughter’s milestone, including her second birthday where the Kylie Skin founder threw a lavish party.

There were also rumors that the father-of-one spent weeks with the “KUWTK” star and his daughter while in quarantine at her Los Angeles mansion.