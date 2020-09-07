Novak Djokovic Disqualified from US Open after Hitting official with Ball

In a stunner, Novak Djokovic is out of the U.S. Open.
Djokovic, the No. 1 ranked men’s tennis player in the world, and the top seed at this year’s pandemic-adjusted major in New York, was disqualified from his fourth-round match against Pablo Carreño Busta Sunday after he hit a tennis ball which struck a line judge, apparently inadvertently.
The ruling removes Djokovic from the competition and brings an end to the 33-year-old Serbian’s Open, as well as his undefeated 2020 season. Djokovic entered Sunday’s match 26-0 on the year.
The incident occurred late in the first set, after Djokovic had his serve broken to fall behind, 6-5. He hit the ball with his racket as he walked off the court for a changeover, which then struck the line judge, who fell to the court.