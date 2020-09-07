Novak Djokovic Disqualified from US Open after Hitting official with Ball

A contrite Djokovic offered an apology via his

A contrite Djokovic offered an apology via his Instagram account on Sunday evening.

“This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong,” the post said.

“I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being. I apologize to the [U.S. Open] tournament and everyone associated for my behavior,” he added.

The U.S. Tennis Association explained its ruling: “In accordance with the Grand Slam rulebook, following his actions of intentionally hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court or hitting a ball with negligent disregard of the consequences, the U.S. Open tournament referee defaulted Novak Djokovic from the 2020 U.S. Open.

Because he was defaulted, Djokovic will lose all ranking points earned at the U.S. Open and will be fined the prize money won at the tournament in addition to any or all fines levied with respect to the offending incident.”

“We all agreed he didn’t do it on purpose, but the facts are still that he hit the line umpire,” the Open’s tournament referee, Soeren Friemel, said a post-match press conference Sunday evening. “And the line umpire was clearly hurt.”

“I think that it was bad luck,” his opponent, Carreño Busta, said afterward.

For Djokovic, it is a sudden twist in what has been a disjointed season. The 17-time major champion played great tennis to begin the year, capturing the Australian Open in early February.

But the pandemic shut much of the rest of the year down. Djokovic’s attempt at a charitable exhibition tournament in Serbia and Croatia wound up getting shut down after players tested positive for Covid-19, including Djokovic himself.