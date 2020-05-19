Vanessa Shares a Sweet Kobe Note

Kobe Bryant’s love for his wife, Vanessa, lives on.

On Saturday, Vanessa shared one of the many heartfelt ways Kobe honored her during his life. Kobe’s sports fiction book, Epoca the Tree of Ecrof: Island of the Gods — which was created by the NBA star and written by Ivy Claire — was released in November 2019, just months before his tragic death on Jan. 26. Among the book’s first pages was a dedication to Vanessa.

“For Vanessa. Thank you for always being the Realist to my Dreamer,” it reads.

Vanessa captioned her post, “Always learning from the best. ❤️My Boo-Boo, my Dreamer….

The couples’ youngest child, 10-month-old Capri, was also featured in a sweet post on Vanessa’s Instagram on Saturday. “I love you Koko Bean 😘❤️,” she wrote alongside a precious photo of herself giving her baby girl a kiss.

Vanessa recently celebrated her first Mother’s Day since the deaths of Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

“I love being your mama @nataliabryant, Gianna, Bianka and Capri. #MyWorld ❤️❤️❤️❤️” she wrote on Instagram in a tribute to her girls.

Vanessa added in her touching caption, “You are all the very best of mommy and daddy. ❤️.”

