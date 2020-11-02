One thing that the Kardijenners have in common is the ability to be in the headlines. Even though it sounds funny, but it is one hundred per cent true.

Recently the Kardijenners were having a gala time at Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday bash. Although the birthday went great, it did not end on a good note for the beauty mogul.

Well, Kim might want to better her photoshopping skills a little now. Pictures from her 40th birthday getaway to a private Tahitian island is grabbing all eyeballs. But, the latest picture is receiving a lot of backlashes. Continue reading further to know why?

According to reports in Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian has always been on the receiving end for heavy photoshopping her pictures. She either uses it to slim down some body parts or enhance others.

This time around, she posed in bikinis with sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian. If you clearly look at the picture, Kim’s right arm seemed to cut off at the elbow.

Kim Kardashian looked gorgeous in a tiny tan bikini, as she rested her left arm atop Kourtney’s shoulder. Her other arm looked as if it was supposed to go around Khloe’s waist, but vanished behind Khloe’s arm, which was wrapped around Kim’s back.

Fans quickly took notice of her missing appendage to call her out in the comments of the Oct. 29 Instagram photo.

Check out the picture we are talking about below:

User @angelicafox asked, “Where’s your arm tho???” as @katlariina pointed out, “Who needs an arm when you have a nice waist.” Fan @instac8 told Kim, “I love how your arm disappears behind Khloe,” while @crazy_o_brazy responded to the user, “clearly heavily photoshopped picture.” @ahawk2014 joked, “where’s the rest of Kim’s right arm? Lol,” as @jordanmybae asked, “Yo where’d your arm go?” Check out few of the comments below:

Kim Kardashian’s apparently Photoshop fail was the last of her worries in the comments. The KKW Beauty founder continued to get trolled for celebrating her birthday amidst the pandemic.

Kim wrote in an Oct. 27 Instagram post that she was “humbled and blessed” about gathering so many people together to party in luxury. With many Americans still suffering so badly, her humble brag really ruffled feathers among followers.