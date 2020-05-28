Jennifer Lopez’s Sports Bra Has a Secret Detail That’s Honestly Genius

It may be strange to wonder what is in Jennifer Lopez’s sports bra, but I can’t help but be curious. If this latest sports bra sighting was just another instance of her reminding us that she has abs, this thought would be unusual. But this isn’t just another instance because she isn’t wearing just a normal sports bra. Lopez’s most recent athleisure look not only features her rock-hard abs, but also a zipper right across her chest.

While competing in the Watch It Once TikTok challenge on Jimmy Fallon’s socially distanced version of “The Tonight Show,” Lopez somehow made every TikTok dance worth watching in a full look from the new New Balance x STAUD collection. Of course, she did every dance perfectly even after only watching each one once, making them look nearly as effortless as her outfit.

Throughout the entirety of the clip, I was fixated not on her abs or her moves, but on her sports bra. For one, it’s incredibly cute. It’s less tight and restricting than most other sports bras, and if she was wearing it with a skirt, I would have thought it was a sporty crop top. For two, it’s in part from Staud, the It-girl brand every fashion editor and celebrity owns in bulk. And finally, it’s because the zipper detail is undeniably unique. I’ve never before seen a sports bra that could double as a handbag, but in 2020 I guess anything is possible.

Since none of us are going anywhere right now, maybe it is time we finally give our microbags a rest and start wearing everything literally on our chest. In times where all we do is walk to the grocery store and come back to sit on our couch, it makes sense to just wear something as multi-functional as a sports bra that can hold all of your essentials or secrets (or both).

On Staud’s website, the model wearing the sports bra in question is using it to store her iPhone while listening to music on wired headphones (sorry, AirPods). That seems like a great idea. Personally, if you’re feeling adventurous, I think you can even pack a to-go cocktail in there for your next socially distanced walk to go nowhere. That would probably blow up on TikTok more so than Lopez showing the kids how it’s done.

The rest of Staud’s New Balance collection isn’t as mysterious, but it is just as cute. The crop top features exclusively happy colors like pink and yellow. The sweatshirt dress looks like something Ariana Grande would definitely wear with thigh-high boots. And the bike shorts look straight out of a Cindy Crawford workout video from the ’90s.

The collection has already been selling out quickly since its debut earlier this month, but now that Jennifer Lopez has made TikTok history in it? It’s bound to be impossible to get your hands on. Maybe I’ll never know what Lopez was hiding in her Staud sports bra while TikTok-ing with Jimmy Fallon. Considering she has a huge Miami complex filled with nothing but space to put things, I’m sure it was nothing. But I’m absolutely planning on purchasing one of my own (the sports bra, not the Miami complex) to fill with all of my belongings while working out in my living room. I’ll leave the TikToks to the youth, though.