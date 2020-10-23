Ellen DeGeneres trying to ‘soften her image’ with new hairstyle?

With new beginnings, it seems Ellen DeGeneres is trying to ‘soften her image’ and reinvent her style completely. 

With the start of the new season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the comedian has decided to finally let go of her signature hairstyle and completely alter her look with a shorter, swept-back do.

The move comes in light of the talk show host’s recent apology to fans over toxic workplace claims and avowal of changing things up in her show.

However, after debuting the new style, fans weren’t too impressed as many claimed that despite her attempt at reinventing herself, it “hardly softens the image.”

One user tweeted: “I think whoever told her this would help her image is mistaken. It makes her look more cold and unapproachable to me personally. If this was her own decision, good for her. If she was told this would help…not so sure.”

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

Noomi Rapace -The Northern European Beauty

Alex R.

Watch Gigi Hadid Finally Confirm She’s Pregnant in Heartfelt Video

Sophia

Celebrity Couples Who Fell in Love on Set

Harry
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign