Tom Cruise spends $675K to hire cruise ship, avoid ‘Mission Impossible’ delay: rumor

Tom Cruise will be returning in another Mission Impossible movie. To avoid delay, he allegedly spent over $500,000 to hire a cruise ship where everyone involved in the movie can stay safely amid the pandemic. However, one should take the report with a grain of salt because there is no evidence to support the claim.

Katie Holmes‘ ex dropped a whopping $675,000 for the cruise ship to avoid the costly delay of the film. Just like other production company, Cruise was forced to halt filming when the pandemic hit Italy.

“They are terrified of further delays,” an insider said.

“Tom is determined not to see any more hold-ups. The studio believes it will keep everyone safe and get this shoot wrapped up.”

The outlet noted that Cruise resumed shooting Mission Impossible 7 in London in July. The next location is allegedly in Norway, where he rents the Hurtigruten cruise ship.

The company’s fleet includes Roald Amundsen, the world’s first partly battery-powered cruise craft.

Rumor debunked

However, one should take the report with a grain of salt due to lack of evidence. Also, the report did not specify what model of the ship Tom Cruise rented.

Moreover, housing the cast and crew inside the ship is not a guarantee that everyone is safe from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health said back in July that a total of 37 crew members and 16 passengers have tested positive for COVID-19. All the passengers live in Norway.

“The preliminary results now show that there are a total of 53 people with confirmed infection on these two voyages; 37 among the crew and 16 passengers,” the Norwegian Institute of Public Health report read per Daily Mail.

Tom excited for his Mission Impossible movie

Although we cannot confirm the news about the cruise ship rental, we are sure that Tom Cruise is happy to be back for Mission Impossible 7.

In a phone call with Norway’s Minister of Culture, Abid Raja, Cruise said he couldn’t wait to get back in Norway. He described it as a “gorgeous country.” Meanwhile, the minister also told him that they are looking forward to having Cruise back.

Cruise was told he could shoot without having to quarantine at home first, VG reported. However, the cast and crew has to pass two coronavirus tests within 48 hours of landing.