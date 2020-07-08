Scary Tom Cruise: ‘Mission Impossible’ Actress Reveals Tom’s Big Frustration!

Ten years since the release of the blockbuster movie “Mission Impossible 2,” English actress Thandie Newton shared her horror story working alongside Hollywood leading star Tom Cruise. According to Vulture magazine, the 47-year-old British-born actress experienced an on-set mishap while filming the movie.

Tom Cruise “Frustrated” During The Shoot Of “Mission Impossible 2”

Newton revealed that she had a difficult time working with the three-time Golden Globe winner and was “so scared” of the action star. “He was a very dominant individual. He tries super hard to be a nice person. But the pressure. He takes on a lot. And I think he has this sense that only he can do everything as best as it can be done,” Newton told the entertainment outlet.

Tom Cruise “Unhappy” With Co-Star’s Acting Skills

The former model-turned-actress also recalled her experience while filming the movie in Spain and mentioned that the “Top Gun” star was “not happy” with her acting skills. Newton also pointed out a specific scene, during which the whole interaction was not “going very well” since the story was poorly written.

“There was one time, we were doing this night scene, there were so many extras with pyrotechnics and you name it, and it was a scene with him and me on the balcony,” she narrated. “And I don’t think it was a very well-written scene. I get angry with him. We’re frustrated with each other. And we’re looking out over Spain. It wasn’t going well.”

With the difficulty on set, Cruise became “so frustrated” that he requested the English actress to rehearse the lines with him. Newton stressed that his suggestion was “the most unhelpful,” as it pushed her “further into a place of terror and insecurity.”

Tom Cruise, Thandie Newton Had To Reshoot The Scene

Although the “Jack Reacher” actor called him that night and thought that an apology may be coming, she was baffled by the news that the scene was scrapped and they would be reshooting the following week.

“And the next time we shot it, I went in there and I just basically manifested all the – because I realized what he wanted. He just wanted this alpha b—-.” Newton recalled. “And I did as best as I could. It’s not the best way to get the best work out of someone.” She later noted that the Hollywood A-lister was not a bad person and mentioned that she “had the most extraordinary time” despite the issue.

To recall, in the 2000 action spy film “Mission Impossible 2,” Newton played the role of Nyah Nordoff-Hall — the love interest of IMF secret spy Ethan Hunt, which was portrayed by Cruise. The second installment of the film was directed by Hong Kong filmmaker John Woo and produced by the Hollywood action star.