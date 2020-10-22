Truth About Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Divorcing

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have had a long, storied relationship history, which is perhaps why there have been so many rumors about the pair splitting up.

The two have faced a series of scandals as a couple and in a recent interview, Brady admitted there was a point where Bündchen had to take him to task over how he was behaving in their marriage.

Though the spouses made it past that period of strife, there have still been reports that divorce is just around the corner for the Super Bowl champion and his supermodel wife.

From the very beginning of their relationship, there has been turmoil. Before he began seeing Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady had been dating Blue Blood star Bridget Moynahan for two years before they broke off the relationship.

Brady and Bündchen then began dating, but soon after, Moynahan announced that she was pregnant with her and Brady’s first child, a son she named Jack.

The unexpected new baby threw a monkey wrench into Brady and Bündchen’s fledgling relationship, with the model confessing in an interview with Vanity Fair that the experience threw her for a loop.

It was definitely a surprise for both of us. In the beginning you’re living this romantic fantasy; you’re thinking, This can’t be true, it’s so good! And then, Whoops—wake-up call!

“We were dating two and a half months when he found out,” Bündchen continued, “and it was a very challenging situation.

Obviously, in the beginning, it’s not the ideal thing.” In fact, Bündchen even considered giving up on Brady and encouraging him to get back together with the mother of his child, though she soon dismissed the notion. “You question at times—‘Should I stay here? Maybe you should work this out [with your ex].

But when people break up, it’s for a reason.” Even though it was a “challenging situation” at the time, Bündchen went on to say that the experience actually brought her and Brady together more than anything.

I think it was a blessing, because otherwise I don’t think I would have known what he was made of, and he wouldn’t have known what I was made of. I wouldn’t have seen the integrity in him—the way he was a good person through all the times.

Bündchen continued gushing over her husband, “It made me feel more in love with him; it made me realize who he was. Our relationship has become so much stronger, and I think I wouldn’t be as certain as I am today if it weren’t for that.”

This interview came shortly after Brady and Bündchen tied the knot in a small, intimate ceremony, so it’s safe to say that the Brazilian supermodel was confident that she’d made the right choice in partners at that time, though that certainly would come under question a few years later.

In April, Tom Brady sat down for an interview with veteran shock jock Howard Stern and their two-hour talk consisted of a lot of football jabber, but Brady also touched on how his relationship was going with his wife.

He confessed that two years before, in 2018, Bündchen had written him a “heartfelt” letter explaining that their marriage wasn’t working out for her the way that it should. Brady explained,

There was a couple years ago, she didn’t feel like I was doing my part for the family. She felt like I would play football all season, and she would take care of the house. And then all of the sudden, a season would end, and I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business activities. Let me get into my football training.’

Meanwhile, Bündchen would continue looking after the spouses’ home and children. Brady recalled his wife telling him, “I have goals and dreams too,” and that he needed to start taking care of more things around the house. The letter, Brady said, forced him to “check” himself.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDbZt2Tgbvi/?utm_source=ig_embed

I had to make a big transition in my life to say, I can’t do all the things that I wanted to do for football like I used to. I gotta take care of things in my family because my family situation wasn’t great. She wasn’t satisfied with our marriage. So I needed to make a change in that.

It was a clarifying moment for Brady, who realized that although the current set up worked out really well for him, it wasn’t at all what his wife wanted out of her marriage. “Her point was, ‘Of course, this works for you. It all works for you. But it doesn’t work for me,’” Brady said, adding, “

The point of a relationship, it has to work for both. You better work on both because if you don’t, ultimately, it’s not sustainable.” Many tabloids read too far into this confession, of course, and soon Brady found his own words used against him by supermarket gossip rags to suggest that he and Bündchen were either heavily considering divorcing, or else were already on their way to separation.

Even before the interview came to light, there were some tabloids, like Star, that claimed Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were supposedly living “separate lives.” A source told the tabloid back in December of 2019 that the two simply “drifted apart,” adding,

They’ve realized they’re two very different people. He likes a structured life and she’s all over the place – he’ll come home to a note saying she’s gone to Costa Rica to meditate!

Gossip Cop took a look at the story at the time and found that the tabloid was cherry-picking quotes from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback to support its faulty narrative. In reality, the spouses were very much in sync with each other and placed a great amount of value on spending time with one another and their family.

A month later, the tabloid’s sister publication, Life & Style, reported that Bündchen and Brady were headed for a $600 million divorce. Sources for the tabloid insisted that the two had been having “nasty, blowout fights” over Brady’s refusal to retire from football. One tipster tattled,

One was after Gisele told Tom that a psychic told her to leave him. Of course he told her that was ridiculous and laughed at her. They’ve said some really ugly things to each other – it’s gotten really bad. Some friends think there’s no going back.

This was another case of a tabloid simply making up drama where there was none, all in a naked attempt to entice readers to spend their hard-earned money. Gossip Cop determined that the claims in the story were absolutely untrue and, sure enough, Bündchen and Brady remain happily married to this day, despite the nasty, and utterly false, stories that occasionally pop up. – gossipcop.com