This is How Much Prince Harry is Actually Worth

He might be fifth in line to the throne, but Prince Harry is first in the heart of his bride-to-be, Meghan Markle. Learn all about Princess Diana’s younger son as he prepares to take on his new role as a husband.

Click to read about how the British royal family spends their cash, and see how Prince Harry’s financials stack up. Born on Sept. 15, 1984, in London to Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, Harry — whose full name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David — is the younger brother to Prince William and has grown up in the public eye. Prince Harry is worth $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Prince Harry followed in the footsteps of his big brother in many ways, including attending the prestigious Eton College — graduating in 2003 — as well as following him into the realm of military service. Prince Harry served in the British Army for 10 years, from 2005 to 2015, which included two tours of duty to Afghanistan.

In addition to his military service, Prince Harry has carried on the family tradition of being invested in charitable giving and personal welfare responsibilities. On top of devoting his life to the betterment of others — especially wounded servicemen and veterans — he is also involved in projects aimed at promoting developmental opportunities for disadvantaged children all across the globe.

Together with his brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, they direct their philanthropic work through a foundation that “develops programmes and charitable projects based on the interests of Their Royal Highnesses by working with organisations which are already making a proven impact in their respective fields,” according to the official British royal family’s website.

Prince Harry’s Personal Life

Prince Harry has been in the public eye since the day he was born and despite his best efforts for privacy, his personal life has been no secret to entertainment outlets for decades.

He currently lives at Kensington Palace in London alongside his brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton. After spending much of his early 20s serving with the British Armed Forces, Prince Harry formed the Invictus Games in 2014, which is an international adaptive sporting event held for wounded, sick or injured servicemen and women and veterans.

In his free time, Prince Harry has been known to be an avid sports fan. Known to engage in competitive polo, motocross and skiing, Prince Harry is also a supporter of England’s Arsenal Football Club.

Meghan Markle isn’t Prince Harry’s first public romance. In the past, the Prince has been linked to Zimbabwean national Chelsy Davy — the daughter of a prominent South Africa-based businessman. He’s also been said to have dated Cressida Bonas, the granddaughter of the 6th Earl Howe.