Suri Cruise goes missing after Katie Holmes made her new relationship public

Suri Cruise, allegedly, went missing recently after her mom, Katie Holmes, made her relationship with Emilio Vitolo public.

A headline for Woman’s Day boldly declared that the 14-year-old has gone missing. However, there was not a single mention of Suri Cruise going missing in the article.

Rather, the article was about the teenager, allegedly, feeling fed up with her mom’s public displays of affection with Vitolo. As such, it could result in Suri deciding to leave her mom and staying with her dad, Tom Cruise, instead.

Upon closer inspection, the tabloid’s story seemingly suggests that Suri is threatening to leave her mom so she could be with her dad. But this doesn’t mean that Suri has gone missing.

Gossip Cop also debunked the tabloid’s claims by saying that Holmes and Suri were just photographed hanging out together recently. In fact, the mother and daughter oftentimes hang out with each other almost every week.

The rumor-debunking site also said that Suri can’t possibly go with her dad right now because Tom is in London. The actor is filming for the upcoming installment of Mission: Impossible.

Woman’s Day has been publishing dubious claims about Holmes and the people close to her for years. In May, the tabloid claimed that Holmes and Cruise have been keeping their secret love letters and Suri recently found them.

“It was a real bittersweet moment for both Katie and Suri. Katie did plan on showing Suri some of them one day, but an edited-down batch of the papers. Katie wasn’t prepared for Suri’s billions of questions at all,” the source said.

The same tabloid linked Holmes with Justin Theroux. A source told the tabloid in March that the A-listers’ relationship is quite new. The only problem is, Holmes and Theroux never got into a relationship with each other.

“Things have certainly stepped up a notch or two. They’ve become extremely close and given they’re both lovers of their home city New York, they’re enjoying sharing their favorite spots with one another. They’ve been sneaking around the city inconspicuously, which they could never do in Los Angeles,” the source said.

However, one should take the tabloid’s claims with a grain of salt. There’s not much happening in Suri Cruise and Holmes’ lives other than the former is back in school and the latter’s dating Vitolo.