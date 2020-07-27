Shock reason behind Beatrice’s secret wedding EXPOSED!

Just days after Princess Beatrice’s wedding, rumours are already flying around that the honeymooning royal and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will soon announce they’re expecting their first child.

And according to royals expert Phil Dampier, Bea can’t wait to start a family of her own.

“Bea is said to be an excellent stepmother to Edo’s son, Christopher [born in 2016 to his ex-fiancée Dara Huang], and I’m sure she’d be a wonderful mother,” says Phil.

“I have seen some rumours online that Bea is already pregnant. I don’t think the wedding was a shotgun one, but you never know!”

Double the joy

And it’s not just Beatrice who has exciting news to celebrate. New Idea hears her sister Princess Eugenie will likely go public with her own happy baby news very soon.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if they both get pregnant at the same time,” Phil adds. “They would think that’s wonderful fun and their parents would be delighted.”

Eugenie posted a sweet tribute to her sister, Beatrice and new brother-in-law last week on social media.

But it was the last part of the message which has royal fans excited that Eugenie could be hinting at their double baby joy when she wrote, “We are going to have so much fun together”.

Italian honeymoon

As previously reported by New Idea, rumour has it that Bea and Edo are seriously thinking about leaving the UK for good – and with a baby on the way, now could be the perfect time.

“Bea will have seen that Harry and Meghan are living abroad and bringing up their baby, Archie, away from the spotlight, so why shouldn’t she,” says Phil.

“Perhaps a honeymoon in Italy will work as a dress rehearsal for moving there.”

Secret wedding

Beatrice and Edo surprised royal watchers by having a private and much smaller than anticipated wedding at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in the grounds of the family’s Royal Lodge estate in Windsor. Just 20 people attended the ceremony, including the Queen and Prince Philip.

While the palace confirmed that Prince Andrew walked his daughter down the aisle, significantly there were no photos released of the disgraced duke on the day.

And speaking exclusively to New Idea, Nigel Cawthorne, author of Prince Andrew, Epstein and the Palace, says a pared-down royal wedding was the perfect way to sidestep the scandal that’s still engulfing the prince and which has led to him retiring from public life.

“I think that Beatrice and Edo would have loved a big wedding. It must have been a great disappointment when the plans had to be cancelled … It was a dilemma for the palace.

“There could no longer be a public wedding as it would have created a public relations nightmare. A small secret wedding was the only option that was left,” claims the royal biographer.

Keeping the date secret and numbers tiny avoided negative headlines or leaks in the run-up to the wedding, and on the day itself people would feel sympathy for the couple.

Andrew in hiding

Nigel goes on to explain the palace’s decision not to release images of Prince Andrew from the wedding day was most likely a strategic move.

“It would have been as messy as the situation Andrew is in now,” Nigel speculates. “It would have made matters a hundred times worse.

“A photograph of Andrew smiling as a proud parent would have been taken as more proof of the prince’s intransigence and being out of touch with the rest of the world.

“It would have been even worse than when he shot himself in the foot with the BBC interview in November,” he said.