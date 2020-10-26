Selena Gomez opens up about her split from Justin Bieber and The Weeknd

Selena Gomez spilled the beans about her romantic journey with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, saying she’s patiently waiting for ‘Mr right’ after her split  from the pop stars.

The 28-year-old singer has admitted that she enjoys being single years after her failed string of relationships with Justine Bieber and The Weeknd.

The former Disney Channel star insisted she’s ‘totally cool’ with being single because there’re so many good things about being alone in her late 20s.  

Selena,  in a new interview with a magazine, revealed: “I am single – and I’m totally cool with that. There are a lot of positives to being single and it’s about enjoying them when you’re in that stage of life.”

She hinted her famous exes have put her off relationships for now. Like many musicians, her heartache has been channelled into her music.

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress also elaborated she will not settle for anyone who is “arrogant” on her quest to finding the perfect man.

The singer  continued: “Funny does it for me – you just have to be funny. While I like a guy who is confident in himself, I really dislike arrogance.”

Selena started dating Justin Bieber when they were teenagers in 2011. But things became troublesome for the pair and they finally called it quits few years ago. The singer  also dated The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) for a year but they later split in 2017.

The Rare Beauty founder admits she’s loving life and has found lots of positives about being single in her late 20s. She hinted being in the public eye played a part in why her previous romances ended.

“It’s not just relationships, but any part of your life that is private you don’t want in the public eye. But like it or not, it’s something you kind of have to get used to,” she added.

Selena Gomez vows to continue focusing on her mental health and wellbeing before settling down again.

