Did You Know? Selena Gomez Gave Her Credit Card To The Weeknd, Flew To A Candy Store Via Her Private Plane With Justin Bieber!

Selena Gomez is a package of talents. She is a singer, an actress, a songwriter, and a television producer. In other words, Gomez has done everything but that is not all. She also has a lot of big bucks!

From stylish clothes to huge mansions, the ‘Lose You To Love Me’ singer is living the dream. Gomez, who’s net worth is a whopping $75 million, knows just where to spend her money.

Let’s have a look and get jealous:

Number One: Private Plane

Which top Hollywood celebrity does not have a private plane?

According to an article in the US Weekly in December 2017, Selena Gomez flew on a private plane with her now ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. The couple had flown to Seattle for a date! And as TMZ reported, they visited a candy store called the Sugar Factory.

Now, that’s a date we all would like to go one day, isn’t it?

Number Two: Pilates Classes

Everyone likes to stay fit, and so does Selena Gomez.

As E Online reports, Selena Gomez’s Hot Pilates classes cost $300 per hour! It includes equipment like resistance bands, weights, and also, the studio is 95 degrees.

Since the last few years, the singer has faced mental health issues, and these classes have helped her a lot.

Amy Rosoff Davis, Selena’s personal trainer, told Byrdie.com, “[My first priority when training Selena is] listening to her body—which everyone should do when it comes to working out. Sometimes we just do yoga and stretching, and sometimes we hit it hard. Working out, just like life, should be a balance.”

Number Three: $4 Million Mansion

This list is incomplete without a mansion.

One of Selena’s biggest purchases is her $4.9 million mansion, which she bought in 2020. The mansion belonged to Tom Petty but now, Selena is the proud owner. Along with a vast backyard and a pool, the 11, 000 square feet mansion boasts six bedrooms and ten bathrooms!

Number Four: More Million Dollar Homes and Antiques

The singer is a huge fan of collecting antiques, as she told Nicki Swift, “I love trinkets and memorabilia and antiques.”

And how can Selena Gomez just have one house? As People.com reports, in 2016, the actress sold a home in Calabasas for almost $3.3 million. The expensive house spreads over three acres of land and also has a movie theatre, plus a gym.

Selena also has a 10,000 square feet house in Texas, which has five bedrooms!

Number Five: Expensive Birthday Party

What is the most you’ve spent on a birthday party?

Well, Selena Gomez has spent $30,000 on a birthday bash for The Weeknd in Los Angeles! What’s interesting here is that Selena gave her credit card to The Weeknd, while she was in New York City!

The couple had dated for a few months in 2017.