Selena Gomez causing issues between Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin?

Selena Gomez was allegedly causing a rift between married couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber separated years ago. However, some fans still believe that Gomez and Bieber are still not over each other. One outlet claimed that even Hailey Baldwin thought the same.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s past bothers Hailey?

Life & Style claimed that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were struggling after being married for over a year. The outlet claimed that the model felt her husband was still stuck on his ex, Selena Gomez.

“Hailey thought her marriage to Justin would be different. They’re young, rich, and famous and should be traveling the world on wild adventures,” the source said. “Instead, Justin just can’t get out of his slump some days, and Hailey often thinks it’s because he’s stuck on Selena Gomez.”

The outlet added that Bieber is “head over heels” in love with his wife. However, Baldwin felt that he still harbored feelings for Gomez. “Justin says his heart is Hailey’s and, of course, she wants to believe that, but every time Selena comes up in conversation, he shuts down. It’s putting a major strain on their marriage,” the unknown source added.

Selena and Justin’s rumor debunked

Gossip Cop debunked the reports that Selena Gomez is affecting Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s marriage. The outlet presented several reasons why the report was unlikely.

First, although Gomez and Bieber were together for a long time, they have both moved on from each other already. Second, Baldwin and Bieber are very open about their relationship, especially on social media. From the look of it, both are very much in love with each other.

Two weeks ago, they even gave fans a glimpse of their intimate look on their Facebook show, The Biebers on Watch. Third, a mutual friend between Bieber and the outlet assured Gossip Cop that the married couple was “very happy.” Fourth, this isn’t the first and only false rumor involving the exes and Baldwin.

Bieber allegedly refused to stop contacting Gomez

A year ago, RadarOnline claimed that Justin Bieber still wanted to keep his communication line with Selena Gomez open. The outlet alleged that the Yummy singer would ask Gomez for advice about his mental health.

However, the report was false. Again, Gomez and Bieber have already moved on from each other.

In another interview, Gomez said she felt abused emotionally when she was still with Bieber. The two are taking a reasonable distance from each other.