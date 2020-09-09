Selena Gomez Was Approached To Ft. Alongside Justin Bieber In Drake’s Video?

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are back in the news yet again. Thanks to Drake & DJ Khaled’s latest music video, Popstar.

The Yummy singer is seen lip-syncing his ex-girlfriend’s name. Now, as per reports, the ex-couple was approached to feature together in the video. Below is all you need to know about it.

For the unversed, not just Selena but Justin even mentions Ariana Grande in the Popstar. When Drake raps, “Look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa/it can take as many charges as it needs to, my girl,” Bieber is heard lip-syncing to the lyrics.

There have been reports doing the rounds that Selena Gomez was approached to be a part of the video as well. DJ Khaled and Drake had been wanting to feature them together. That definitely would have created a storm, but only if it was true.

A source close to Selena Gomez has opened up to People Magazine. They have rubbished the claims of the Ice Cream singer being approached for Popstar.

“Selena was never approached and had no plans to participate in the music video,” revealed their report.

Meanwhile, the video has been creating a lot of noise. Selenators have been unhappy over Justin Bieber lip-syncing their favourite’s name in the video.

Several fans have shared their disappointment on social media. However, there has been no impact of the same on either Bieber or wife Hailey Baldwin.

A source close to Hollywood Life had previously revealed “Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are paying no attention to what the fans are saying about Selena when it comes to the song,” the insider also added.

“Justin is just having fun with it. This officially starts his big return to music with more to come soon. He’s excited it’s all finally happening.”