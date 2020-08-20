Scott Disick, Sofia Ritchie hit pause on relationship as he flirts with Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick and Sofia Ritchie have taken one more break in their relationship in the wake of rejoining two weeks ago.

The couple is taking as much time separated from one another after Scott was seen getting flirty with ex darling Kourtney Kardashian.

The two are spending time separated way.” a source disclosed to Us Weekly. “She is making it a point whatever she might want to do.”

Earlier, the couple had separated after almost three years together. “They weren’t getting along previously – hence the split,” a source expressed the outlet on July 14, taking note of that the duo with “having a life separate from one another.”

In the midst of the split, Scott kept up that his primary focuses his children with Kourtney and not his love life with Sofia right now.

“Scott and Sofia have calmed down a little and Scott have been making a big effort to refocus on himself as well as his family,” the insider said on August 6.

“Their relationship has gone a bit of cold and it’s not both of their priorities at the present time.”

“Scott is always going to be lovesick with Kourtney, and that is something Sofia has needed to look since even before she got serious with him,” a third source told the magazine in May.

“It’s been a progressing thing. It just turned out to be clearer that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his primary focus anything and anybody.”

Another source reaffirmed the cases saying, “Scott is very happy that he and Kourtney get along so well and how conformable with her. It’s bizarre to every other person, but not to them. They are truly similar to best buddies.

“Kourtney isn’t open to him in a romantic perspective, however, Scott is always flirting with her and thinks she looks better than ever,” the source said.