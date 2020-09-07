Truth About Scott Disick Proposing Marriage to Sofia Richie

The two were allegedly engaged if one tabloid was to be believed. We’re going to take a look back on that rumor and see how things turned out.

For Richie’s 21st birthday, Disick got her an engagement ring, or so said Star. The couple was going to keep the news under wraps so as to not upset Kourtney Kardashian, Disick’s ex, and mother to his kids. A supposed insider said Kardashian will “always carry a torch for him.”

According to the tabloid, only its insider, the couple, and Kylie Jenner knew about the engagement: “Kylie knows Kourt will go crazy if she discovers she kept it from her, but Kylie doesn’t want to betray her pal.”

It’s strange how an engagement announcement for Disick turned into drama for the Kardashians, but we suppose the dynasty casts a large shadow.

Gossip Cop busted this story at the time after getting confirmation from Disick’s camp that the story was untrue. It’s impossible for the circle to be that small, just the couple and Jenner, and for the tabloid’s report to be truthful.

This tabloid later changed its tune in February by saying the two had secretly broken up. That story was closer to the truth but still off the mark, as Disick and Richie stayed together for a little while longer. By May, numerous tabloids reported that the two had split.

They got together again briefly in the summer, but they seem to now be broken up again. Reports are now swirling about Disick and Kardashian getting back together, but that appears to be bogus as well.

Gossip Cop routinely busts engagement stories from this tabloid. Jenner was seeking a prenup prior to a proposal from Travis Scott, but there was never any proposal to prepare for. Jennifer Garner’s engagement to John Miller was reported by this tabloid, but neither engagement nor a related baby ever happened.

Garner’s ex Ben Affleck was said to have proposed to Ana de Armas with a $200K ring, but she owned the ring before the two even started dating.

We can see a trend here of Star reporting that any famous dating couple is engaged. Maybe one of these days it will be accidentally correct, but that was not the case with Disick and Richie. The two have gotten back together at least once before, so maybe they’ll get back together again.