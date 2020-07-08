Scott Disick Dumped Sofia Richie To Date Kylie Jenner?

Did Scott Disick “dump” Sofia Richie for Kylie Jenner? One tabloid seemed to think so recently. Life & Style was behind the improbable report that Disick was eyeing Kylie Jenner to be his new lady love. After his relationship with supermodel Sofia Richie ended, with one source for the outlet claiming that “it’s being said that Scott dumped her,” people around the Kardashian-Jenner family began noticing he was acting strangely around Kylie.

“Scott and Kylie are constantly hanging out and talking, whispering in corners and giggling,” the so-called “source” said, “So much so that friends have even begun to wonder if they’re quietly dating. They just seem a little too close for comfort!” The outlet then grossly added, “Talk about keeping it all in the family.” Yuck.

Speaking of families, Kylie’s was apparently none too pleased to note the lavish attention Disick had been laying on thick to the makeup mogul. Kourtney Kardashian in particular was “livid” over Disick’s behavior. “She says it’s a total slap in the face and 1,000 percent inappropriate,” the suspicious tipster insisted.

Kourtney was apparently quite disturbed by Disick supposedly “flirting” with her youngest sister, the source continued. “The thought of Kylie and Scott together makes her skin crawl. She’s threatened that Scott will never see his kids again if he seriously pursues Kylie.”

The outlet didn’t seem to think that Scott Disick was interested in Kylie Jenner for the right reasons, which might explain why Kourtney would allegedly make such a stark threat. “It’s no secret he’s obsessed with money,” tattled the source, “and Kylie is the ultimate catch.” That rumored ulterior motive was likely why the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kris Jenner, decided enough was enough.

“She feels like he’s betrayed the family more than enough times and doesn’t need to keep using them as cash cows,” the source said, adding that Kris was even trying to cancel Disick’s E! contract. Though this would certainly be a shocking and scandalous story if true, the fact of the matter is that it’s completely false. There were several red flags within this story that tipped us off that there was something fishy about it.

First of all, every reputable source that has covered Scott Disick’s split from Sofia Richie has listed her as the instigator of their breakup. Besides, the outlet made it seem as if there was no hope of Disick and Richie ever getting back together, but the two recently reunited over the July 4th weekend. No word yet on if they are getting back together, but there’s clearly something still there.

As for Kylie, it seems very unlikely that she would hook up with her sister’s ex, not to mention the father of her niece and nephews. This story seems to have come out of nowhere, but after his stint in rehab — where he was outed to the media and forced to leave — Disick has been spending more time with the Kardashian-Jenner family, with them throwing him a birthday bash in May and him attending Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party in late June.

It’s far more likely that the family was doing their best to make Disick feel included after a pretty rough, embarrassing event rather than Disick trying to seduce Kylie in order to get her money. Reps for Kylie also denied the story, pretty much confirming that this was totally untrue.

Of course, this is the sort of sloppy reporting we expect from Life & Style. The tabloid has gotten an embarrassing amount of stories completely wrong, especially when it comes to Scott Disick. This shameful outlet once reported that the Kardashians were “petrified” about Disick’s impending tell-all. Later, the outlet claimed that Sofia Richie was convinced Kourtney Kardashian was trying to “steal” back Scott Disick.