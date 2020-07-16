Scott Disick and Sofia Ritchie get back together a month after split

Scott Disick and Sofia Ritchie have found their way back after a short time separated. The couple that separated from each other for a month are dating yet again, a source confirmed to Us Weekly. The magazine was told by a source yesterday that “they wandered around again in a romantic way. It’s back on.”

That source included, “They weren’t getting along before, so they parted ways, and they worked to make life separated from each other.” That life didn’t appeal to them the maximum amount together, so here there are dating again. E!’s source said in May that “it’s reasonable they’re going to reconcile” soon in light of the fact that their three-year relationship has been on-off.

The two were spotted together just for the first time split on the 4th of July. Then over the weekend, Richie started reconciliation rumors by posting a photograph of herself at Disick’s home. Hours later, Disick’s other ex-gf (and the mother of his three off springs) Kourtney Kardashian posted an Instagram Story asking “why do we make excuses for bad behavior in the relationships? “Adding a suggestive “hmmmmm” to the post, which linked out to an article on the topic.

Disick & Kardashian had gone on a private vacation with family with sources disclosing how the latter flirted during with the reality television star. People was told by a source that Richie wasn’t actually happy about the Disick-Kardashian dating rumours at that point. “It was a serious relationship, not short-lived relationship, and obviously she was there for Scott through some difficult times,” the outlet’s source said toward the end of June.

“It is really pain to see all the rumor about Scott and Kourtney, however she is so young and gets such a lot of attention. She’ll be fine.” A per Page Six’s source, Ritchie and Disick called it quits due to Kardashian. “Kourtney didn’t make it simple for her, and you can just tolerate that sort of treatment for such a long time,” the insider said.