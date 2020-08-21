Did Scott Disick accuse KarJenners of leaking his rehab stint details?

Scott Disick seemed to accuse the KarJenner family of leaking information about his brief rehab stay to the press.

In the latest trailer of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 18, Scott Disick aimed at the famous family for, allegedly, exposing his rehab stint.

To recall, Disick got into a massive controversy after his photos at the rehab leaked online. It led from one event to another that eventually ended his romance with Sofia Richie.

Disick, allegedly, called out the KarJenners

The trailer showed Disick calling out the family in a video call with Kris Jenner, Kim, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian.

“I don’t trust anybody here,” he said, via In Touch. “There couldn’t have been a bigger betrayal.”

Kourtney Kardashian’s former partner revealed a certain woman leaked him “being there to the press.”

However, the trailer could also be misleading, as he might be referring to another person – a healthcare worker or a patient – and not the KarJenners.

Attorney Marty Singer revealed Disick checked himself into a rehab facility in Colorado in May to “work on his past traumas.”

“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later,” Singer told TMZ at the time. “Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week.”

By the looks of it, the Talentless founder didn’t want the media to know about his rehab stay, but it eventually surfaced against his will.

He eventually left the facility only after a few days of treatment.

Disick’s flirty comment on Kourtney’s photo

After this issue broke out, news emerged Disick and Richie ended their three-year romance.

He then spent most of his time with his ex, Kourtney, and their three kids, Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, five.

Although a rekindled romance might not be in the cards, the ex-couple could be considered the most amicable exes.

Recently, the Flip it Like Disick star left a flirty comment on Kourtney’s sultry Instagram post.

“Lake ya,” the Poosh founder captioned her snap, wearing a one-piece swimsuit.

“What a lake er,” Disick commented.

The two went on another vacation on a boat with Jason Kennedy and friends over the weekend.

“Scott is so happy that he and Kourtney get along so well and how easy it is with her,” a source told Us Weekly. “It’s weird to everyone else, but not to them. They are really like best friends.”

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian parted ways in 2015 after being together for ten years.