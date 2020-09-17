Truth About Sarah Jessica Parker Leaving Matthew Broderick For Hugh Grant

Last year, a tabloid reported Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick were divorcing over Hugh Grant. Here’s a look back at the story and what we uncovered.

According to NW, Parker and Broderick were headed for splits-ville due to Parker’s close relationship with Grant. The magazine stated Broderick was “furious” when he supposedly learned his wife of 23 years was secretly meeting up with Grant in New York City while he was starring in a play on the West End stage in London.

The tabloid quoted an insider who claimed Broderick “always hated Sarah Jessica’s friendship with Hugh” so the Election star reportedly “flipped out” when an unnamed friend spilled about Parker and Grant’s meet-up.

The outlet’s insider added that Parker and Broderick had an epic fight “with Sarah threatening to pack her bags and leave. It was one of the worst rows of their relationship.” The source added the “couple’s relationship has been rocky for some time. Even when they’re under one roof, it’s like they’re living separate lives.”

Broderick and Parker did not have an epic fight over Grant and the two’s relationship wasn’t on “bad terms” at the time either.

We ran the story by a more trusted source, a spokesperson for the Sex and the City actress, who dismissed the bogus piece as absurd. And we couldn’t agree more. Especially since 365 days later, the couple is still together and they recently celebrated their anniversary together.

For some reason, the tabloids don’t believe in happily ever after, particularly when it comes to Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick.

Two months ago, New Idea alleged Broderick and Parker hit a rough patch in their marriage. The outlet claimed the couple’s marriage was in crisis following an outing at the beach where they appeared to look tense. But, the tabloid used on an unflattering picture of the couple as proof for its phony story.

Not too long after, the same tabloid claimed Broderick and Parker’s marriage was at a breaking point over the actress’ smoking habit.

Honestly, how low can these magazines get? If Parker has been a smoker most of her life and she’s been with Broderick for over two decades, why would her habit be a problem now?.