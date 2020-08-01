Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively In ‘Marriage Misery’?

Is the marriage of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds about to bust open? Reynolds is allegedly scared of working with his wife of eight years because of what critics would say, according to one tabloid.

With a reputation of Hollywood’s more charming and funny couples, Reynolds and Lively may be in the midst of “misery,” according to a supposed “exclusive scoop” in New Idea. Lively is apparently tired of putting her career on hold for the family while Reynolds’ career has blossomed.

An anonymous insider told the magazine, “it all came to a head when Ryan didn’t give her the female lead in his upcoming rom-com, Shotgun Wedding.”

Reynolds’ reason for not casting his wife? “The couple first worked together on the 2011 film Green Lantern,” and the magazine claims Reynolds “isn’t keen to have another dud on his resume.” Reynolds has made numerous jokes at Green Lantern’s expense in the Deadpool films. He has completely moved on from that box office bomb and puts no blame onto, of all people, the mother of his children.

The selection of rom-com Shotgun Wedding is a deliberate one. Lively has done thrillers and blockbusters before, so is this romantic comedy the only movie she would be upset over. There’s very little information about Shotgun Wedding beyond a report in January 2019 that Reynolds would star in and produce.

The tabloid didn’t just want to pick the most “romantic” of Reynolds upcoming projects, it also selected one with little publicly available knowledge.

Let’s pause right here to discuss the state of Blake Lively’s career, for the tabloid claims she “doesn’t want to be forgotten about” and “is desperate to go back to work”. Her movie career is going quite well with the actress continuing to get steady work in films like A Simple Favor and 2020’s The Rhythm Section.

Her next film will be a Netflix movie entitled Dark Days at the Magna Carta. She does not need her husband to get her work.

Gossip Cop is certain this weird story is untrue. Reynolds and Lively recently welcomed a third child, which Taylor Swift revealed was named Betty, to the world. Earlier this week the two shared a funny exchange on Instagram as well. Reynolds posted a short video his 2010 film Buried and Lively playfully responded “I think this just got me pregnant.”

To which Reynolds joked back, “I will be out of the office starting July 22nd through the middle of ever and ever. If you need immediate assistance during my absence, please contact someone. Anyone. Otherwise, I will respond to your message as soon as possible upon my unlikely return. Thank you.”

Gossip Cop has already busted a few divorce rumors about the happy couple. In 2017, NW claimed Reynolds and Lively would be splitting.

In 2019, it was OK!’s turn to shout divorce, although Gossip Cop would later call out this tabloid for calling the marriage “perfect” just a few months later. Lively and Reynolds are not breaking up because Reynolds can’t afford dud on his resume. Both of their careers weathered Green Lantern, and if that didn’t tarnish a career then nothing will.