Robbie Williams ALMOST BEHEADED By Bandits In Trip To Haiti

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field have opened up on their terrifying experience of being confronted by bandits during a relief trip to Haiti.

The former Take That star and actress Ayda travelled to the country following a devastating 2010 earthquake, but were left fearing for their lives during the four-day trip after being ambushed by bandits.

Speaking on his “Postcards from the Edge” podcast, Robbie said, “I got threatened to be beheaded in Haiti. We were going out there to help. I was like, ‘Should we go to the next street then?’ and looking back, it was scary.”

Ayda agreed, adding, “I was with you, I too was being threatened to be beheaded as well.”

The couple travelled to Haiti with Unicef for an urgent appeal to help those who had lost their homes during the earthquake and, while the incident was scary, the “Candy” singer confessed that seeing the children who had suffered during the disaster made him want to become a father.

“When you go to somewhere like Haiti, it does make you feel like you want to help,” he reflected. “It’s awful what has happened. Working with kids has made me want to have them.”

Robbie and Ayda are now parents to daughters, Theodora, aka Teddy, seven, and Colette, aka Coco, 21 months, and sons Charlton, five, and Beau, four months.

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

Selena Gomez Reveals What Bill Murray Kept Whispering to Her at Cannes

Alex Jane

2019 ACM Awards: The Full List of Winners

Alex Jane

Adele FLIRTS On Instagram — Is This Her New Romance?

alex
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign