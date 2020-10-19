Spellbound Actress Rhonda Fleming Passes Away At 97

Hollywood actress Rhonda Fleming is nor more. She was 97. Known as the Queen of Technicolour thanks to her red hair and green eyes, the actress, who starred in numerous hits of the 1940s and 1950s, died on Wednesday in Santa Monica, California, confirmed her secretary. The cause of death was not given, reports metro.co.uk.

Fleming starred in more than 40 films including “Spellbound” (1945), “Out Of The Past” (1947), “A Connecticut Yankee In King Arthur’s Court” (1949) and “Gunfight At The O.K. Corral” (1957).

She was 16 when she was discovered by Hollywood agent Henry Willson, who introduced her to “Gone With The Wind” producer David O Selznick.

The late actress recalled in an interview: “Suddenly these men from Mr. Selznick’s office came in and they sat across the way and just kept staring.

I said, ‘What are they looking at, Henry?’ He said, ‘Just keep eating’. All of a sudden one of the men came up to Henry and whispered in his ear. He said, ‘Never mind the screen test, we’re going to sign her’.”

Apart from acting, she also flaunted her singing skills in the musical “A Connecticut Yankee In King Arthur’s Court”.

Her beauty helped her become a nightclub star too, and she was chosen to christen the Tropicana Hotel in Las Vegas in 1957.

Her last feature film role was in the spy comedy “The Nude Bomb”, which released in 1980. Her final appearance was in the 1990 short film, “Waiting For The Wind”.

Fleming is survived by son Kent, stepchildren Candace, Cindy, Jill and Kevin, granddaughters Kelly and Kimberly, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Earlier in the day, actress Doreen Montalvo, who had appeared in Broadway’s Mrs. Doubtfire and In The Heights died on Saturday at the age of 56. Reportedly, she died due to sudden ailments. She was married to fellow stage actor Michael Mann in 2010 and a step-mother to his children.

Actress Montalvo’s manager Steve Maihack took to Instagram to confirm the death of the artist.