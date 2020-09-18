Renee Zellweger Wanted To Date Brad Pitt? Did We Miss This?

One year ago today Gossip Cop looked at a story about the potential flirtation between Renee Zellweger and Brad Pitt. We wanted to check back on this tabloid rumor and see if we missed anything.

The story came from NW who claimed Zellweger was pursuing Pitt. She was “Desperate to get to know him properly” because he was “looking hotter than ever.”

She was hopeful both would get nominated for some Academy Awards, Zellweger for Judy and Pitt for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, “so she can mingle with him at parties.”

The pairing was random and lacked any real evidence. Gossip Cop busted the story at the time after a source close to Zellweger refuted this story and added, “who comes up with this shit?” Zellweger and Cruise we can understand, what with Jerry Maguire and all, but Zellweger and Pitt? There was no reason to lump them together.

Part of NW’s prophecy did end up coming true. Not only were Zellweger and Pitt nominated for Academy Awards, but both ended up taking some hardware home.

The big story from that award season came when Pitt and Jennifer Aniston exchanged pleasantries after wins at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which set off a whole new wave of bogus Aniston and Pitt rumors.

While there are now many photographs of Zellweger with Pitt, awards in tow, there was hardly a peep about any romance.

Tabloids have hardly ceased speculating about whom Zellweger and Pitt could be dating. It looks like Zellweger is single right now, or at least she has not publicly been seeing anyone.

Pitt’s love life is always subjected to tabloid rumors. He has been spotted with model Nicole Poturalski, but saying he’s dating the currently married Poturalski could be a bit of a stretch.

Woman’s Day, a sister publication to NW, has continued to churn out bogus stories about these two. It said Zellweger was dating her Bridget Jones co-star Colin Firth. After insinuating Pitt had relapsed, the tabloid says he and Aniston are re-buying their old home together.

Zellweger and Pitt have been famous for years, but they really don’t run in the same circles. Both will be linked in history for winning awards at the 2020 Oscars, but there has not been any romantic tension there whatsoever.