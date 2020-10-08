Reese Witherspoon all smiles as ‘The Morning Show’ resumes production for season 2

Reese Witherspoon   shared her excitement with fans on social media as  the  Production on ‘The Morning Show’s second season has officially resumed.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the 44-year-old star  wrote  “And We are Bacccckkkkk!  She also shared a report from ‘Deadline’ regarding the resumption of production.

The series,  according to the outlet, was in the final stages of filming its first two episodes of season 2 when production was shut down due to the Covid-19 crisis. 

The new scheduled date of resumption the shooting is reportedly tentative and subject to change in case a COVID-19 outbreak happens within the cast and crew.

Alongside Witherspoon – who portrays the role as  Bradley Jackson –  Jennifer Aniston is confirmed to reprise her role as Alex Levy. Steve Carell, who appeared as Mitch Kessler, has yet to be confirmed. 

The other cast includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman, and Desean Terry.

