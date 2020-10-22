Queen Elizabeth will not support Princess Eugenie’s baby: Here’s why

Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were delighted by the news that Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are all set to become parents of their first child next year.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021, said a statement issued by the The Palace.

It said, “The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.”

The news was also shared by Eugenie on Instagram. “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021…,”she wrote.

A report in UK’s Express stated that the couple’s baby won’t be supported financially by the British monarch.

According to the publication, the couple’s first child and the ninth great-grandchild for the Queen will not have financial backing from the Queen because Princess Eugenie is not technically a “working royal”.

It said Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice do not perform public engagements full-time and therefor do not receive funding.