Queen Elizabeth will not support Princess Eugenie’s baby: Here’s why

Buckingham Palace said  Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were delighted by the news that   Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank  are  all set to become  parents of their first child next year.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021, said a statement issued by the The Palace.

It said, “The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.” 

The news was also shared by Eugenie on Instagram. “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021…,”she wrote. 

A report in  UK’s Express stated that the couple’s baby won’t be supported financially by the British monarch.

According to the publication, the couple’s  first child and the ninth great-grandchild for the Queen will not have financial backing from the Queen because Princess Eugenie is not technically a “working royal”.

It said Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice do not perform public engagements full-time and therefor do not receive funding.

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

Nicole Poturalski’s Sultry Poses Will Make You Fall For Her, We Don’t Blame Brad Pitt Anymore!

Alex Jane

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson ‘never really fell out of love’ despite cheating scandal

Alex Jane

Queen Blame: Doting Mom Made Prince Andrew The Monster He Has Become

Alex Jane
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign