Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Booted Off As Barbados’ Head Of State

Queen Elizabeth has, reportedly, been booted off as the head of state of Barbados.

The announcement came amid reports that the Caribbean Island wanted to become a republic.

While at the opening of parliament on Wednesday, Barbados governor-general, Sandra Mason said that it’s time for them to leave their colonial past behind.

“Barbadians want a Barbadian Head of State. This is the ultimate statement of confidence in who we are and what we are capable of achieving Hence, Barbados will take the next logical step toward full sovereignty and become a Republic by the time we celebrate our 55th Anniversary of Independence,” she said.

According to New Idea, the Caribbean Island became an independent state and Commonwealth realm with the monarch as their queen in 1966. If their plans will push through, the queen will be removed as the head of state starting November 2021.

However, Barbados will remain a member of the Commonwealth, which consists of 54 countries that were mostly former British territories.

Other British territories that have also removed the queen as their head of state include Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, and Dominica.

Residents of Barbados welcomed the news on social media. And one of them said that they don’t need the queen anymore because Rihanna is their queen.

The singer is a resident of Barbados and she and Prince Harry met there in 2016. The A-listers underwent HIV testing by having their finger pricked.

Meanwhile, the queen is still the head of state in a slew of countries like Australia, Canada, New Zealand, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, The Bahamas, Belize, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea, and more.

According to Sky News, Jamaica could follow suit by announcing the removal of the queen as their head of state. In 2016, the country’s parliament, reportedly, considered a constitutional amendment to remove the queen as the nation’s monarch.

