Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip pass on vital role to Prince William snubbing Harry

Impressed by his passion to work for environmental causes, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have passed down a major honour to grandson Prince William.

The Duke of Cambridge has been given two new patronages from his royal grandparents.

William is now the patron of two wildlife conservation organizations – Fauna & Flora International (FFI) and the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) – in line with his ongoing campaign help protect the natural world.

The charities are aligning with William’s “longstanding work around conservation and support for communities protecting their natural environment for future generations,” Kensington Palace said.

After the transfer of honour was announced, Philip’s office at Buckingham Palace released rare photographs of his royal trip from 1956 to 1957 which took him to the southern Pacific Ocean, between New Zealand and the Antarctic.

Th tour and is said by the palace to be when his “fascination with ornithology was born.” He was the first member of the Royal Family to cross the Antarctic Circle.

His “interest in ornithology has continued throughout his career, with His Royal Highness taking the opportunity to study birds in the wild while on visits around the world, including Africa, Iceland, South America, Canada, and the Galapagos Islands,” the palace adds.

William’s newly assigned tasks come a week after he launched his own environment conservation fund named the Earthshot Prize.