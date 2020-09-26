Prince William Allegedly Busted Harry’s Final Betrayal Of Diana’s Memory With Netflix Deal

Prince William and Prince Harry are once again being pitted against each other.

According to Heat UK, the Duke of Cambridge recently found out that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were planning on producing a documentary on Princess Diana, and he wasn’t thrilled.

The tabloid dubbed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s possible project as the couple’s final betrayal of Princess Diana’s memory. However, there was nothing in the article that can deliberately prove that Prince Harry and Markle are trying to disrespect the late royal.

After all, there hasn’t been any confirmation that they will be releasing a documentary on Princess Diana. And if they are, it will most likely be different from the previous documentaries released on the Princess of Wales that focused mostly on her personal struggles.

Gossip Cop also debunked the claims made by the tabloid by saying that Prince William and Prince Harry aren’t feuding over their mother. Even though the siblings had a falling out recently, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex have always joined forces in honoring Princess Diana.

In 2017, they teamed up on the documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy. And just last month, Prince William and Prince Harry released a statement honoring Princess Diana’s death anniversary.

Unfortunately, even these projects never stopped the tabloids from creating bogus feuds and issues between Prince William and Prince Harry where there are none.

Several other tabloids have also been claiming that Prince William is furious at Prince Harry and Markle for even thinking about producing a Princess Diana documentary. But the only problem is that the Sussexes haven’t even said anything about making a Princess Diana documentary.

And yet the tabloids are already claiming that the plan is set on motion. And Prince Harry and Markle can’t possibly have the support of Prince William and the royal family.

The rumor-debunking site also busted Heat for always pitting Prince William and Prince Harry against each other. Weeks ago, they claimed that the brothers burned the last bridge following the release of Finding Freedom.

If Prince William and Prince Harry had their final falling out weeks ago, it is not possible for them to have another one right now.

The tabloid’s contradicting statements prove that their stories about Prince William, Prince Harry, Markle, Kate Middleton, and the royal family are mostly made up.