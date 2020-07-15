Shock claim: Prince Harry living in Meghan’s shadow!

Rumors about Prince Harry being despondent in La Land are rife since the time he and Meghan Markle set up camp in Tyler Perry’s luxurious Beverly Hills mansion. And presently it’s been speculated guessed that not exclusively is the prince feeling lonely and aimless in his new surroundings, but he’s also living within the Duchess’ shadow as he attempts to navigate the new norm.

As indicated by a report in the National Enquirer, a royal insider has shockingly claimed that before Harry run away to the US with Meghan, he was a happy-go-lucky prince with a lot of confidence. But since arriving in tinsel town, the prince currently seems to be struggling and sometimes looks awkward, the source claim.

She’s torn him from his security blanket, all his ties together with his family and friends and a lucrative royal job making him an exile struggling to remain afloat in ruthless Hollywood, the insider asserted.

The recent comments echo the words of body language expert Judi James, who said Harry looked uncomfortable and trapped during a video call, in which he called the Commonwealth to recognize its previous wrongs.

Speaking to FEMAIL, Judi said Harry looked uncomfortable and sometimes “spoke right down to the floor”, together with his situation at the most distant side of the frame making it look like he was trapped. The body language expert went on to mention that while Meghan was “mesmerizing” in her video call conveyance, Harry either repeated her words or included a “yeah” after she came to a meaningful conclusion.

She also said Meghan talked while throwing a strong look towards the camera, while the Duke looked “slightly uncomfortable” and sometimes looked out of the shot, before looking down at the floor. Furthermore, Judi wasn’t the sole critic of Harry’s awkward video, with a few fans taking to social media to discuss how watching the footage made them feel uncomfortable. One watcher even went as far on say that the prince seemed as though he was being held prisoner during the call.