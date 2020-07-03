Prince George’s godmother makes surprise confession

Prince George’s godmother, Julia Samuel, has opened up about the young royal in a candid new interview about his family life at home.

In a guest podcast appearance, Julia spoke about her role as godmother to Prince George, which she proudly took on after sharing a decades-long friendship with the royals.

Julia, now aged 60, was a close friend of Princess Diana after meeting her in 1987.

When George was born in 2013, fans were thrilled to hear that Julia would take on such a special role in George’s life, given her closeness to his late grandmother.

Speaking on popular podcast How to Fail by British writer Elizabeth Day, Julia made some rare comments about the royals.

Speaking of George, she said: “He is amazing. He’s funny and feisty and cheeky and God she (Diana) would have loved him so much. That is heartbreaking for all of them.”

She also spoke of a funny family tradition, which seems to have held strong in the royal family (despite their misgivings!) since Diana was alive.

According to Julia, the family have a knack for giving each other presents which take “days to put together”.

“So I do to George what [Diana] did to us, which is give impossible toys which are really noisy [and] take a lot of making.”

She said the light-hearted joke often involves a few days of struggle from jovial Prince William.

“I come in slightly tipped by the size of the present that William then has to spend days putting together,” she explained.

“And then put all the machinery together and it makes awful tooting noises and lights flashing and all of that.

“That makes me laugh and it makes George laugh.”

Prince George has no less than seven godparents in total.

Julia is joined by a close school friend of his mother, Emilia Jardine-Paterson. A respected team member from William’s side, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton is also on the list, as is Oliver Baker, who attended St Andrew’s alongside the two royal parents.

One of William’s oldest friends, William van Cutsem, is also a godfather, as is Zara Tindall.

Looks like this young royal has quite the formidable lineup to look to!